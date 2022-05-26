The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic is back for another week of movie reaction and film fun.

Presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, we discuss which films we’ve seen this week, what we’re looking forward to and then delve into our topic of the week – all about the big screen!

This week, I share my thoughts on one of 2022 most unexpected hits, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Olivia Cheng attends the premiere of A24's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Set across multiple universes, known as multiverses, ‘Everything, Everywhere...’ begins with lead character Evelyn (Michelle Yeao) at the office of hard nosed IRS agent (Jamie-Lee Curtis) as she attempts to explain the tax receipts from her laundry business.

However, a life-changing journey in the near by lift sees her change into an unlikely hero who is forced channel her unknown powers to fight bizarre, frankly bewildering dangers across multiple realities, with the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Smashing well over $60 million already globally, the heartwarming, science-fiction hit has received warm praise on both sides of the pond, with cinema-goers mesmerised by its outlandish themes, yet ability to pack a real emotional punch. But what do our hosts think?

Dave also shares his thoughts on Benedetta, a new film from Paul Verhoeven which follows 17th-century nun in Italy who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.

After last week’s episode featured a run down of our favourite Stephen King adaptations – with some surprises – we take inspiration from ‘Everything, Everywhere...’ to chat about our favourite unexpected hits.

Which films did we go to the cinema and expect little from and get a load out of? I share my love for numerous Colin Farrell roles, while I spend far too long struggling over the pronunciation of Paul Dano’s name and Dave waxes lyrical about Quentin Tarantino and which film he felt became the cult classic we see today.

