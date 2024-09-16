Emmys 2024: All the winners from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards as Baby Reindeer wins big

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:37 GMT

Baby Reindeer was among the big winners at the Emmys, with Alan Cumming thanking Scotland during his acceptance speech for The Traitors.

Baby Reindeer was one of the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards, with its Scottish creator Richard Gadd taking home prizes for writing and starring in the limited series.

Gadd’s co-star Jessica Gunning was also named best supporting actress for her role as stalker Martha.

Meanwhile, Alan Cumming thanked Scotland during his acceptance speech as The Traitors won the prize for outstanding reality competition program.

He thanked the cast and crew - particularly for sticking it out through the Scottish weather - as well as the country as a whole, saying: “I owe it everything; it's such a beautiful co-star.”

Other stand out shows include The Bear and Hacks, with Japanese historical epic Shogun making history as the first non-English language show to be named best drama and setting the record for most Emmy wins in a single season, taking home 18 prizes in total.

Without further ado, here are all the winners from the 2024 Emmys.

The cast and crew of Shogun, which won Outstanding drama series.

1. Outstanding drama series: Shogun

The cast and crew of Shogun, which won Outstanding drama series. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Photo Sales
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Hacks".

2. Outstanding comedy series: Hacks

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Hacks". | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill winners of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award forBaby Reindeer.

3. Outstanding limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer

Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill winners of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award forBaby Reindeer. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "Shogun" onstage during the 76th Emmy Awards.

4. Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "Shogun" onstage during the 76th Emmy Awards. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WritingThe Traitors
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice