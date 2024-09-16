Baby Reindeer was one of the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards, with its Scottish creator Richard Gadd taking home prizes for writing and starring in the limited series.

Gadd’s co-star Jessica Gunning was also named best supporting actress for her role as stalker Martha.

Meanwhile, Alan Cumming thanked Scotland during his acceptance speech as The Traitors won the prize for outstanding reality competition program.

He thanked the cast and crew - particularly for sticking it out through the Scottish weather - as well as the country as a whole, saying: “I owe it everything; it's such a beautiful co-star.”

Other stand out shows include The Bear and Hacks, with Japanese historical epic Shogun making history as the first non-English language show to be named best drama and setting the record for most Emmy wins in a single season, taking home 18 prizes in total.

Without further ado, here are all the winners from the 2024 Emmys.

1 . Outstanding drama series: Shogun The cast and crew of Shogun, which won Outstanding drama series. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Photo Sales

2 . Outstanding comedy series: Hacks Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for "Hacks". | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Outstanding limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill winners of the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series award forBaby Reindeer. | Getty Images Photo Sales