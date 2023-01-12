Alan Cumming in Quotes: Here are 13 funny and interesting quotes from the Scottish host of The Traitors US
He’s an Olivier and Tony-winning star of stage and screen – and Scot Alan Cumming is never short of something insightful to say.
Born in Aberfeldy in 1965, Alan Cumming grew up on the Panmure Estate, near Carnoustie, where his father was head forester, and attended Monikie Primary School and Carnoustie High School.
Cumming began his acting career on the stages of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, the Dundee Rep, and Glasgow’s Tron Theatre – earning his first Olivier nomination when the Traverse’s production of Conquest of the South Pole transferred to the Royal Court in London.
He’s continued to act on stage throughout his career, most famously as the MC in Cabaret (for which he won a Tony Award), and has performed with the Bristol Old Vic and the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Other notable roles include a one-man Macbeth which premiered in Glasgow, a production of The Bacchae at the Edinburgh International Festival and Accidental Death of an Anarchist, for which he won an Olivier. Most recently he peformed Burn, a one-man show about Robert Burns, at the Edinburgh International Festival and across Scotland.
On the small screen, early outings included in Scottish soap opera Take The High Road and crime drama Taggart, coming to wider prominence in BBC sitcom The High Life alongside drama school friend Forbes Masson. While he’s appeared in numerous British television programmes since then, it's in America that he has become an international star, first in hit political drama The Good Wife, then in crime drama Instinct and comedy musical Schmigadoon.
Cumming has also had a successful movie career, with a critically-acclaimed and award-winning first feature film appearance in 1992’s Prague, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Notable films since have included Circle of Friends, Golden Eye, Emma, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Eyes Wide Shut, X-Men 2 and the Spy Kids trilogy. Most recently he appeared in My Old School, a documentary about a 32-year-old man who pretended to be 17 to attend Bearsden Academy, just outside Glasgow. He lip syncs to an interview with Lee in the film which received a premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival attended by Cumming alongside director Jono McLeod and Scottish singer Lulu.
Away from acting he’s a successful author, both of best-selling autobiographies and novels.
Here are 13 interesting and funny things Alan Cumming has said over the years.