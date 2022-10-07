News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Don't Worry Darling review, Dahmer reaction and the films that give you the fear - Scotsman film podcast (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic discuss the week in film

The Scotsman’s film podcast sees engagement writers Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn take a look at the latest releases and choose the films they find most disturbing.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:17 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Join us as The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include Scandi horrors Speak No Evil and Hatching, along with Flux Gourmet, the latest strange treat from visionary director Peter Strickland.

We're also casting an eye over Don’t Worry Darling, asking whether the film can escape the gossip that has followed stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh around the press circuit.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling.

And, switching to the small screen, is Netflix hit Dahmer worth watching?

This week’s discussion topic is films that fill us with a sense of dread – and turns into a bit of a Ben Wheatley fanboy convention.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Want to watch previous episodes?

The Nic Cage episode: Mandy, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Evan Peters in Dahmer.

Bad films 2022: Our pick of the worst films of the year so far

The Scotsman meet Greg Sestero – star of The Room and new movie Miracle Valley

Jurassic NO!: Jurassic World Dominion review, Top Gun Maverick reaction and to sequel or not to sequel

Scotsman
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.