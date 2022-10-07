Join us as The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include Scandi horrors Speak No Evil and Hatching, along with Flux Gourmet, the latest strange treat from visionary director Peter Strickland.

We're also casting an eye over Don’t Worry Darling, asking whether the film can escape the gossip that has followed stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh around the press circuit.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling.

And, switching to the small screen, is Netflix hit Dahmer worth watching?

This week’s discussion topic is films that fill us with a sense of dread – and turns into a bit of a Ben Wheatley fanboy convention.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Evan Peters in Dahmer.