1. Miss Hoolie - Julie Wilson Nimmo

Miss Hoolie was Balamory’s main character who kicked off every episode as she merrily headed off to work at the nursery. She is well-remembered for her green outfits and being the narrator of every episode, as well as summarising them at the end. Nimmo shared that with Balamory’s huge success (even the Vatican tuned in) that she became so popular that even a casual stroll to the park saw her mobbed by fans. She has since had more regular appearances on TV and stage, including the recent Scottish comedy ‘Scot Squad’, where she arrested Lorraine Kelly. Fun Fact: Julie is now married to Still Game legend Greg Hemphill who plays Victor McDade, the two appeared in an episode together in 2018.

Photo: David Cheskin (PA)