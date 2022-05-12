For the first time in over a decade, 2022 saw the popular Scream franchise relaunched, as Ghostface returned to terrorise the streets of Woodsbro in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s ‘Scream’ at the start of the year.

A box office hit, the much-loved horror has been one of the new year’s most popular releases, raking in over $100m at the global Box Office to make it one of the most successful January releases of all time.

It had been 11 years since Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) had battled with a mass murdering maniac in a ‘Ghostface’ mask and fans of the slasher hit flocked to the big screen worldwide, as original characters Sydney, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and ‘Dewey’ Riley (David Arquette) banded together again to protect the youth of the fictional Californian town.

Scream (2022) proved incredibly popular with cinema goers. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images for Paramount UK)

And now it has been confirmed that the directorial duo of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will team up once again to bring us the sixth movie in the Scream saga – and they’re bringing back a popular character that many fans were hoping they would.

Who did Hayden Panettiere play in Scream?

Scream fans are as fanatical as they come, and one of the most popular characters from Scream 4 was Kirby Reed, played by 32-year-old New Yorker Hayden Panettiere.

Many fans were unsure if Kirby could ever return to the franchise, following her uncertain fate in the climax of the movie which saw her being stabbed and bleeding out.

However the late, great Wes Craven, and many fans, believed Kirby was actual the sole survivor – or final girl if you prefer – from 2011’s Scream 4. This was a rumour that was fueled by the fact Panettiere was reportedly contractually obligated NOT to die on-screen.

And the rumours were confirmed when the character re-appeared in Scream (2022) via a video thumbnail, when the character of Richie Kirsch appears to watch an online interview which shows Kirby relieving the horrors of the ‘legacy killings’ which took place in Scream 4.

Will Hayden Panettiere return as Kirby Reed in Scream? What is the cast of Scream 6?

Panettiere’s character Kirby WILL make her long awaited return to the franchise, after it was confirmed she was part of the cast for Scream 6 by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the Heroes star won’t be the only returning cast member, with the recent confirmation that Scream (2022) cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega be part of the next instalment after surviving their encounter with Ghostface in the recent reboot.

Currently, there is no news on whether original characters Sydney Prescott and Gale Weathers will return, despite the duo appearing in each of the five previous films.

And while we know the next movie is bound to involve scary masks, knife wielding maniacs and a lot of blood, there is yet to be any news on what the plot of ‘Scream 6’ will be.

When is Scream 6 released?