Dept. Q: Everything you need to know about Netflix's new Edinburgh-set crime series, from cast to release date

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Matthew Goode stars in Netflix's new Edinburgh-set drama Dept. Q.Matthew Goode stars in Netflix's new Edinburgh-set drama Dept. Q.
Matthew Goode stars in Netflix's new Edinburgh-set drama Dept. Q. | Jamie Simpson/Netflix
Starring Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie and more, Dept. Q is set in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

The release date for Netflix’s upcoming Scotland-set crime thriller series, Dept. Q has been announced.

Based on the novels of the same name by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, the upcoming show stars English actor Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck with a cast which also includes Kelly Macdonald and Chloe Pirrie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kelly Macdonald in Netflix's Dept. Q. Kelly Macdonald in Netflix's Dept. Q.
Kelly Macdonald in Netflix's Dept. Q. | Netflix

With the detective series set (and filmed) in Edinburgh and the surrounding area, here is everything you need to know about Dept. Q.

What is Dept. Q about?

A procedural mystery show, Dept. Q follows Goode’s character DCI Morck as he is assigned to a new cold case unit while wracked with guilt after a shooting which left his partner paralyzed and another officer dead.

Described as a “a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague”, Morck finds himself the sole member of Department Q where he is tasked with investigating cold cases as part of a PR effort for the Scottish police force.

Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in Dept. Q. Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in Dept. Q.
Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in Dept. Q. | Netflix

As he dives into his new responsibilities, Morck finds himself building a team of misfits - each with something to prove - as the stone cold trail of a missing civil servant begins to heat up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dept. Q comes from writer and director Scott Frank, who is behind TV series including Godless, The Queen’s Gambit and more.

Dept. Q cast: Who is in new Netflix series?

Known for roles in The Crown, Downton Abbey and Stoker, Matthew Goode leads the cast of Dept. Q for Netflix.

Mark Bonnar in Dept. QMark Bonnar in Dept. Q
Mark Bonnar in Dept. Q | Netflix

He is joined by several Scottish actors including Chloe Pirrie, Mark Bonnar and more.

Here is the full cast of Dept. Q:

  • Matthew Goode as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck
  • Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard
  • Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy
  • Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns
  • Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim
  • Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson
  • Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson
  • Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh
  • Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving
  • Tom Bulpett as William Lingard

Goode has praised his castmates: “[Scott] assembled one of the finest casts I’ve ever gotten to work with. It’s just an incredible playpen for an actor.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leah Byrne in Dept. Q.Leah Byrne in Dept. Q.
Leah Byrne in Dept. Q. | Justin Downing/Netflix

Where was Dept. Q filmed?

Unlike the novels the series is based on which are set in Copenhagen, Dept. Q is set in Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

The show filmed on location in Edinburgh last year, with production based out of FirstStage Studios in Leith making use of areas around the city.

Dept. Q was filmed around Edinburgh. Dept. Q was filmed around Edinburgh.
Dept. Q was filmed around Edinburgh. | Netflix

This includes locations in Wester Hailes, Burdiehouse, Leith, Liberton, Marchmont, Morningside, Portobello, Abbeyhill, Southside and Edinburgh City Centre.

Discussing Dept. Q shifting its setting from Denmark to Scotland, Goode said: “Scott brilliantly transposed it from Denmark to Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Edinburgh is smaller than Copenhagen, but both are big port cities. [With its] gothic architecture, and it being the judicial centre of Scotland, it’s just a really lovely fit.”

Kate Dickie in Dept. Q. Kate Dickie in Dept. Q.
Kate Dickie in Dept. Q. | Jamie Simpson/Netflix

Writer/director Frank also appreciates that setting the series in Edinburgh allows him to introduce a culture clash between Goode’s English character and his Scottish surroundings.

Frank said: “Because of Matthew, I realized the main character is going to be English, not Scottish, and that it would be really fun to play up his loathing of the Scottish people for no other reason than his ex-wife was Scottish, so he takes it out on everyone else.”

Dept. Q release date

All episodes of Dept. Q will be released on Netflix from 8am (BST) on Thursday, May 29.

A standard Netflix plan with adverts costs £5.99 a month, with a Standard plan without ads costing £12.99 per month, and a full Premium subscription costing £18.99 per month.

Related topics:ScotlandNetflixEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice