Shirley Henderson, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Scott Frank, Jussi Adler-Olsen, Alexej Manvelov, Chloe Pirrie, Rob Bullock and Kate Dickie attend the "Dept. Q" UK Special Screening.Shirley Henderson, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Scott Frank, Jussi Adler-Olsen, Alexej Manvelov, Chloe Pirrie, Rob Bullock and Kate Dickie attend the "Dept. Q" UK Special Screening.
Shirley Henderson, Jamie Sives, Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Scott Frank, Jussi Adler-Olsen, Alexej Manvelov, Chloe Pirrie, Rob Bullock and Kate Dickie attend the "Dept. Q" UK Special Screening. | Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix

Dept. Q Cast: Here are all of the Scottish actors in Netflix's new crime drama - including Kelly Macdonald

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th May 2025, 16:07 BST

Though the cast is lead by Matthew Goode, there are plenty of Scottish cast members in Dept. Q.

Set in Edinburgh, there is no shortage of Scottish performers in Netflix’s new detective series Dept. Q.

Based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels of the same name, despite being originally set in Denmark when adapting the books for TV, creator Scott Frank transplants the action from Copenhagen to Edinburgh.

Despite being led by Matthew Goode, Dept. Q boasts a large Scottish cast with names from Kelly Macdonald and Chloe Pirrie to Mark Bonnar and Kate Dickie all appearing.

Here are all of the Scottish cast members from Dept. Q.

Edinburgh-born actress Chloe Pirrie stars as Merritt Lingard in Dept. Q. Her previous roles include The Victim, Temple, The Queen’s Gambit, Under the Banner of Heaven and more.

1. Chloe Pirrie – Merritt Lingard

Edinburgh-born actress Chloe Pirrie stars as Merritt Lingard in Dept. Q. Her previous roles include The Victim, Temple, The Queen’s Gambit, Under the Banner of Heaven and more. | Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix

Photo Sales
Also born in Edinburgh, Jamie Sives studied at Leith Academy alongside Mark Bonnar. In Dept. Q he plays Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, though he has also appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Crime, Guilt, Annika and Shetland.

2. Jamie Sives – Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy

Also born in Edinburgh, Jamie Sives studied at Leith Academy alongside Mark Bonnar. In Dept. Q he plays Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, though he has also appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Crime, Guilt, Annika and Shetland. | Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix

Photo Sales
Best known for roles in Guilt, Shetland, Line of Duty and more, Mark Bonnar is also from Edinburgh, with recent projects including Murder is Easy, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth and even Celebrity Traitors. He plays Stephen Burns in Dept. Q.

3. Mark Bonnar – Stephen Burns

Best known for roles in Guilt, Shetland, Line of Duty and more, Mark Bonnar is also from Edinburgh, with recent projects including Murder is Easy, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth and even Celebrity Traitors. He plays Stephen Burns in Dept. Q. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Born in East Kilbride, Kate Dickie plays Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson in Dept. Q. She is perhaps best known for her role as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones, but has also appeared in films such as Prometheus, Filth, The Witch, The Green Knight, The Northman, and shows including Annika, Loki and, most recently, The Day of the Jackal.

4. Kate Dickie – Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson

Born in East Kilbride, Kate Dickie plays Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson in Dept. Q. She is perhaps best known for her role as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones, but has also appeared in films such as Prometheus, Filth, The Witch, The Green Knight, The Northman, and shows including Annika, Loki and, most recently, The Day of the Jackal. | Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NetflixEdinburgh
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice