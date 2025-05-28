Set in Edinburgh, there is no shortage of Scottish performers in Netflix’s new detective series Dept. Q.
Based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels of the same name, despite being originally set in Denmark when adapting the books for TV, creator Scott Frank transplants the action from Copenhagen to Edinburgh.
Here are all of the Scottish cast members from Dept. Q.
1. Chloe Pirrie – Merritt Lingard
Edinburgh-born actress Chloe Pirrie stars as Merritt Lingard in Dept. Q. Her previous roles include The Victim, Temple, The Queen’s Gambit, Under the Banner of Heaven and more.
Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix
2. Jamie Sives – Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy
Also born in Edinburgh, Jamie Sives studied at Leith Academy alongside Mark Bonnar. In Dept. Q he plays Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, though he has also appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Crime, Guilt, Annika and Shetland.
Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix
3. Mark Bonnar – Stephen Burns
Best known for roles in Guilt, Shetland, Line of Duty and more, Mark Bonnar is also from Edinburgh, with recent projects including Murder is Easy, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth and even Celebrity Traitors. He plays Stephen Burns in Dept. Q. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Kate Dickie – Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson
Born in East Kilbride, Kate Dickie plays Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson in Dept. Q. She is perhaps best known for her role as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones, but has also appeared in films such as Prometheus, Filth, The Witch, The Green Knight, The Northman, and shows including Annika, Loki and, most recently, The Day of the Jackal.