With hit drama The Crown returning to Netflix, here are 12 pictures of filming as it took place across Scotland.

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20s, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, were spotting filming the sixth series in St Andrews in March.

The actors were seen filming on North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel. Meg Bellamy, who will portray Middleton, was also spotted filming in the area.

Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The final series of the programme, which has been split into two parts on Netflix, focuses on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

