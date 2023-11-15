All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

The Crown series 6: 12 pictures of The Crown filming in Scotland

With hit drama The Crown returning to Netflix, here are 12 pictures of filming as it took place across Scotland.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

Actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20s, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, were spotting filming the sixth series in St Andrews in March.

The actors were seen filming on North Street, with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the historic St Salvator’s Chapel. Meg Bellamy, who will portray Middleton, was also spotted filming in the area.

Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, with Imelda Staunton continuing as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The final series of the programme, which has been split into two parts on Netflix, focuses on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland.

1. Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales

Ed McVey, playing the part of Prince William and Dominic West playing the part of Prince of Wales as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Ed McVey gets into a car as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. On Wednesday, actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, carried on with work on the sixth series.

2. Ed McVey gets into a car as he plays the part of Prince William

Ed McVey gets into a car as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. On Wednesday, actor Ed McVey, 21, who will play the prince throughout his late teens and early 20, and Dominic West, 53, who is playing Charles, carried on with work on the sixth series. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
The last series of the programme focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla.

3. Ed McVey as he plays the part of Prince William as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown

The last series of the programme focused on the marriage breakdown of Charles and Diana, and the leaked phone calls between Charles and Camilla. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

4. Ed McVey filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Prince of WalesSt AndrewsThe CrownNetflixDominic WestKate Middleton