The reality television show that challenges celebrities to get their skates on is returning.

A new group of celebrities are getting their skates on for the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice will is back this weekend, with another dozen well-known faces risking life and limb on the ice rink.

It's the 16th series of the reality television programme that started in 2004 under the original name Stars on Thin Ice.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does Dancing on Ice start?

The series will begin on Sunday, January 14, at 6.30pm and will continue of subsequent Sundays.

How can I watch Dancing on Ice?

All episodes wilol be first broadcast on STV. You can then catch up by streaming all episodes on the STV Player.

Who is hosting and judging Dancing on Ice?

Holly Willoughby will be back on presenting duties, with Phillip Schofield replaced by Catchphrase and Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern.

Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, and Jayne Torvill all return to the judging panel.

Has anybody pulled out?

Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb was originally meant to be skating but had to withdraw after breaking his ankle. He was replaced by Eddie the Eagle Edwards.

Where is Dancing on Ice filmed?

Since the tenth series, the show has been filmed in a purpose-built studio at Bovingdon Airfield, in Hertfordshire

Who is skating?

The full lineup, and their professional skating partners, are as follows:

Adele Roberts (BBC Radio 1 presenter) and Mark Hanretty

(BBC Radio 1 presenter) and Mark Hanretty Amber Davies (Love Island winner) and Simon Proulx-Sénécal

(Love Island winner) and Simon Proulx-Sénécal Claire Sweeney (Actress and singer) and Colin Grafton

(Actress and singer) and Colin Grafton Eddie the Eagle Edwards (Olympic ski jumper) and Vicky Ogden

(Olympic ski jumper) and Vicky Ogden Greg Rutherford (Olympic long jumper) and Vanessa James

(Olympic long jumper) and Vanessa James Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7 singer) and Andy Buchanan

(S Club 7 singer) and Andy Buchanan Lou Sanders (Standup comedian) and Brendyn Hatfield

(Standup comedian) and Brendyn Hatfield Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea) and Vanessa Bauer

(Made in Chelsea) and Vanessa Bauer Ricky Hatton (Professional boxer) and Robin Johnstone

(Professional boxer) and Robin Johnstone Ricky Norwood (EastEnders actor) and Annette Dytrt

(EastEnders actor) and Annette Dytrt Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale actress) and Sylvain Longchambon

(Emmerdale actress) and Sylvain Longchambon Ryan Thomas (Coronation Street actor) and Amani Fancy