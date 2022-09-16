Cinema season is in full swing, as this year’s big horror hits and highly anticipated thrillers enter theatres across the country.

Not sure which films to catch this week? Don’t worry, as The Scotman’s self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, are back to tell you what is hot and what is not on the big screen this week.

After looking at Jordan Peele’s latest offering Nope a fortnight ago, we’ve gone wild and visited the cinema more times than we care to admit so we can pack in as many reviews and reactions as possible for you.

Scott Speedman, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen attend "Crimes Of The Future" New York Premiere at Walter Reade Theater on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

First up is the long awaited return of iconic director David Cronenberg, who brings his much loved body horror expertise to the fore with Crimes Of The Future.

With some eye catching, slightly grotesque scenes, the film has had tongues wagging across the globe as film fans search for answers as to what the 79-year-old director message was throughout the film.

The film is set in the future (no shock here) where humans have lost the ability to feel pain, which allows Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) develop the ability to grow new organs in his body, known as ‘Accelerated Evolution Syndrome’.

In order to turn this into art, he and his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) design a show that sees her removes these organs. However, things become complicated when they catch the eye of a journalist who has a risky, but attractive, proposition in this new world.

It is certainly not one for the faint hearted – but do me and Dave recommend it? Watch the show to find out.

Elsewhere, we look at another two big releases which came out last Friday – Bodies Bodies Bodies and See How They Run.

Both whodunit’s, the films may fall under the same genre, yet they couldn’t be more different. Bodies x3 follows a group of 20+ Gen Z’ers as they get stuck at a remote mansion during a hurricane party.

Due to boredom, they decide to play the popular American game ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (Werewolf as it is known in Britain) though it all goes very, very wrong when a dead body on the ground is found on the ground and they fake friends try to hopelessly find the killer among them.

Hollywood A-listers Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a hilarious tag team of investigators determined to catch they criminal who committed the murder of a film director that was due to film a movie version of a smash-hit play.