Netflix are launching some great films on their platform throughout June. Cr: Netflix.Netflix are launching some great films on their platform throughout June. Cr: Netflix.
Best new Netflix movies: 9 of the most highly rated films coming to Netflix UK June 2023 - including Matilda the Musical

Netflix are uploading a number of great films to the platform in June – here are the best 9 films new to Netflix in June, according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
By Graham Falk
Published 30th May 2023, 14:43 BST

Netflix have once again enjoyed a solid for half of the year with the launch of a number of excellent series and films on the streamer.

While many have challenged, few have managed to even get close to overtaking Netflix as the king of streaming services, with the platform leaving its competitors in its wake – and it is all thanks to their regular additions of excellent content. Rather unsurprisingly, June is no different.

Alongside a host of great new Netflix Originals, a number of very highly rated films will be released onto Netflix UK this June to ensure that subscribers continue to get the best television.

But which are the best to watch and when are they launched on Netflix? We enlisted the help of highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to find out which new Netflix films are the best to watch in June.

This highly rated film lands on Netflix on June 12 and follows the story of a Native American boxer as she takes on on the fight of her life.

1. Catch The Fair One - 92%

Released at the back end of 2022, the popular and highly rated Matilda The Musical lands on Netflix on June 26.

2. Matilda the Musical - 92%

Released on June 7th, documentary maker John Chester and his wife Molly go to work in order to create a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles.

3. The Biggest Little Farm - 91%

Chris Morris' classic tale of satire follows four suicide bombers as they plan they're mission. Dark comedy and wonderfully Morris in his true spirit. Launched on June 26.

4. Four Lions - 83%

