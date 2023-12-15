All Sections
Showcase Cinema has an abundance of great Christmas films screening this December.

Christmas Films 2023: Here are 13 festive movies returning to the cinema this Christmas

These 13 festive favourites will be back in cinemas across the UK over the Christmas period.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT

A Christmas trip to the cinema will be part of many family's festive routine - and now with these 13 classics heading back to the Showcase Cinema, there's no better time to take a trip to the theatre.

While some are constantly debated on whether they are - or aren't - Christmas films, there's something for everyone. From Die Hard all the way to It’s a Wonderful Life and everything in between.

Want to include a Christmas cinema trip before the big day on December 25? Then check out which 13 festive hits are landing back in Showcase Cinema this year.

1. Love Actually

It turns 20 this year and this modern day Christmas hit is playing at Showcase Cinema throughout the festive period/ Photo: United International Pictures

2. White Christmas

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4. Miracle on 34th Street

