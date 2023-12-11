Netflix have saved some of their biggest hits for the end of the year. Here're five newly released films and series you should watch on Netflix this December.

Megan Rapinoe. Cr. Getty Images.

Maestro

It has already been nominated for the Golden Globes and on December 20 this biopic starring Bradley Cooper will land on Netflix.

Focusing on the life and times of iconic composer Leonard Bernstein, Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan have been heralded for their 'remarkable' performances and the film could go on to pick up several Oscars. Critics are raving about the epic already.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're a fan of fun, Christmassy films and previously enjoyed Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday then this will be right up your street.

Starring Jennifer Garner in the main role, the film follows a family as they encounter an astrological reader who causes them to wake up to a full body switch.

Leave the World Behind

Based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, this film sees Hollywood icon Julia Roberts in the lead role as a woman who goes on vacation with her husband to a remote cabin with their children Rose and Archie.

However, when the owners of the cabin return mid-vacation, their life is thrown up in the air after it is revealed they have fled the city amid some unspecified disaster.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

One of the most-loved animated films of all time, Chicken Run finally gets its long-awaited sequel on December 15 in the shape of 'Dawn of the Nugget'.

All of our favourites characters are set to return, though we are welcomed to a brand new face as the whole of chicken-kind are faced with a terrible new threat.

Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was meant to be a triumphant swansong for the likes of Megan Rapinoe, however, the USA Women's national team were forced to deal with poor form and the anguish of going out of this summer's World Cup on penalties in the last 16 stage.