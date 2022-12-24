Christmas cracker jokes 2022: Here are the 25 best Dad jokes and Christmas one liners to make you laugh

Here are 25 of the best Christmas cracker jokes, one liners and puns so bad they are good and will make you laugh this Xmas.

Christmas dinner, opening presents and terrible Christmas cracker jokes – they are all a staple of a typical Christmas day for us here.

Would it really be the same without a barrel of jokes from your Christmas cracker that are so bad, they’re actually kind of good? Of course not!

Loaded with puns and often devoid of humour, for better or worse the awkward reading of cracker jokes have become part of December 25 for all of the family.

However, if you simply can’t wait to the big day to read and recite your favourite jokes we've got your back with no less than 25 jokes so bad that they’re good.

1. What athlete is warmest in winter? A long jumper!

2. What do you call a penguin in the Sahara desert? Lost!

3. What do you get if you put a bell on a skunk? Jingle smells!

4. What happens to elves when they are naughty? Santa gives them the sack!