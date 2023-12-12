As one of our readers said, it isn't Christmas until they have seen Hans Gruber on their screen. We all have our traditional favourite festive film ever.

However, they do say film is subjective, so discovering what Scotland's favourite Christmas movie of all time is can be a tough challenge.

That said, we thought we would leave the decision to our readers via our Facebook page. We asked you what was the ultimate Christmas film of all time - and here's what you said...

1 . It's a Wonderful Life (1946) A clear winner in our poll was It's a Wonderful Life. A sure fie Christmas classic and played in cinemas across the country year after year. It wouldn't be Christmas without it.

2 . Die Hard (1988) The debate over whether it is a Christmas movie appears to be already decided in Scotland, with our readers picking it as their number two favourite festive film.

3 . White Christmas (1954) Many readers had the Bing Crosby classic as their go-to Christmas hit - and it is hard to argue. An unforgettable festive film!

4 . Home Alone (1990) Home Alone was recently voted the UK's favourite festive film according to a recent study but it lands at number four on our list.