So far Paddy McGuinness has raised more than £7.5 million through his cycle challenge.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Children in Need is back this evening for 2024, with a bumper evening of comedy, music and entertainment planned.

The annual fundraising event first took place in 1980, supporting children and young people living in poverty, providing emergency support to families in crisis, addressing mental health challenges and helping them overcome social inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this year’s event airing at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer this evening, here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2024.

When is Children in Need 2024? How to watch the annual Appeal Show

Returning for 2024, Children in Need will kick off from 7pm on Friday, November 15 on BBC One.

The three hour live extravaganza will feature a number of well-known faces as well as comedy sketches, musical performances and more.

It will also be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer.

Who is presenting BBC Children in Need 2024?

With so much going on during the live Appeal Show, this year’s Children in Need presenters include Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During last year’s appeal, Vernon Kay raised more than £6 million with his Ultramarathon challenge with BBC Radio 2.

Children In Need presenters Mel Giedroyc, Lenny Rush, Vernon Kay, Rochelle Humes, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey. Picture: BBC.

What can you expect from this year’s Children in Need live show?

As per usual, across its three hour runtime there is a wealth of entertainment on offer.

For the first time ever in 2024, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children from across all parts of the UK who’ve been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects to sing Take That’s classic song ‘Never Forget’.

Another first for this year’s live appeal is a collaboration between TV sensation Bluey and Strictly Come Dancing. The adorable animated dog will be transported into the Strictly ballroom alongside the professional dancers to help support children around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Norton’s iconic Big Red Chair will also make an appearance during this year’s appeal with a group of children from projects supported by Children in Need turning the tables on famous faces and deciding whether or not they’re funny enough to walk away unscathed.

A special preview of Doctor Who’s Christmas special will air during Children in Need. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Other TV collaborations include the Gladiators Schools Special which began streaming at 9.30am, an important Dragons’ Den pitch as well as a CBeebies Bedtime Story from acting legend Gary Oldman.

Then there’s also The One Show’s Challenge Squad which features youngsters who have been supported by Children in Need projects and will culminate with two live performances in the live studio alongside special guests such as Ella Henderson.

Doctor Who fans can also anticipate a special treat from the Doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa as he introduces an exclusive preview of this year’s Christmas special as well as a special auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also appearing ahead of a Christmas special is the Brockman family from Outnumbered. Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez will all appear in the sketch which sees them taking on an important task.

Paddy McGuinness will find out how much his Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge raised

For several days BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness has been cycling across the country to raise money for Children in Need 2024.

Covering almost 300 miles from Wrexham to Glasgow on a Raleigh Chopper, McGuinness has officially completed his Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge rolling over the finish line at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay.

Currently having raised £7.5 million, the final total of his efforts will be revealed live on TV this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter’s charity will also match donations for Paddy McGuinness’ Chopper Challenge.

What is happening in Scotland?

Scotland’s own Children in Need programme will kick off at 10pm this evening following the UK wide show.

Jackie Bird, one of Scotland's best-known broadcasters. Picture: Alan Peebles/BBC/PA Wire

Airing on BBC Scotland Jackie Bird will host, with the show set to feature Thousand Mile Swim Challenge which BBC Radio Scotland presenters Michelle McManus, Zara Janjua, Gary Innes, Jane Lewis and David Currie took on earlier this month.