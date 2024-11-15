Children First launches free emotional health and wellbeing support for children with funding from BBC Children in Need

Children in Glasgow and Edinburgh can now access free face-to-face emotional health and wellbeing support from Children First thanks to funding from BBC Children in Need, in partnership with The Children’s Society and MACS Supporting Children and Young People.

Glasgow and Edinburgh are two of 13 areas chosen to host the new Space to grow programme, which aims to support around 6,000 children aged 8 to 13 over the next two years across the UK.

From November, Children First will be able to extend its existing services and reach in Scotland’s two largest cities, working with schools and other local partners to help even more children.

The service isn't just for children. Parents, carers, and school staff will also receive resources to help them talk about tough topics with youngsters. Parents and carers across Scotland will also be able to access help for any young person they are worried about via Children First's support line on 08000 28 22 33.

Space to grow specifically targets children who are often underrepresented in emotional health services, including those from the global majority, young carers, and LGBTQ+ youth. Alongside direct support, the programme will build an evidence base to advocate for improvements in emotional health and wellbeing services.

Debbie Noble, assistant director at Children First, said: “At Children First we’re passionate about protecting Scotland’s children. So, we’re delighted to be working with BBC Children in Need, the Children’s Society and MACS through the Space to grow partnership to give thousands of children hope and a brighter future.

“Any adult in Scotland who is worried about a child’s emotional health and wellbeing can call our support line, 365 days a year for help and advice, or contact us via our website – www.childrenfirst.org.uk.”

Mark Russell, Chief Executive of The Children’s Society, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Space to grow and support so many children before they reach crisis point. The £1 million from Children in Need lets us reach children who often miss out on early help. We look forward to seeing thousands more children happier, healthier, and thriving by the end of the programme.”