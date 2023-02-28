It’s all change at BBC Radio 2, with station stalwart Ken Bruce presenting his last mid-morning show this week.

Vernon Kay will be taking over from Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2's mid-morning show.

Bruce has been the king of the slot since the early 1990s but now he’s moving to Greatest Hits Radio and his replacement has been announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about the presenter taking over – Vernon Kay.

What’s Vernon Kay’s background?

Kay was born in 1974 in Bolton, where he was educated at St Joseph's RC High School before attending St John Rigby College and earning a degree in environmental science from Manchester Metropolitan University. His father worked as a a lorry driver.

He still supports his hometown football club Bolton Wanderers.

How did Vernon Kay first become famous?

Kay was working in a DIY shop when he was scouted by a modelling agency while attending the BBC Clothes Show Live.

His success as a model led to early television work for Channel 4 entertainment show T4 and Channel 5’s The Mag.

Kay became a familiar face on television in 2000 when he took on hosted the Children’s BBC weekend morning show Fully Booked, as well as hosting Top of The Pops+.

What television programmes has Vernon Kay appeared in?

Further television success followed his initial jobs in youth and children’s television, most notably with primetime ITV quiz shows All Star Family Fortunes and Vernon Kay's Gameshow Marathon.

Other shows hosted by Kay include Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Skating with the Stars, Splash! The American Football Show, The One Show, 1000 Heartbeats, Drive, The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here (where he came third).

What previous jobs has Vernon Kay had in radio?

Kay’s radio career started in 2004 when he joined BBC Radio 1 to present an entertainment show every Sunday, before moving to the 10am-1 pm weekend slot a year later.

He also covered for several presenters on the station, including Chris Moyles and Pete Tong, before leaving in 2012.

Three years later he joined the new Radio X network, presenting the weekday morning show until 2017.

He returned to BBC Radio in 2021, standing in for the likes of Rylan Clark, Steve Wright, Dermot O’Leary and Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2.

In February 2023 it was announced he would be the permanent replacement for Ken Bruce in the station’s mid-morning slot.

Who is Vernon Kay married to?

Vernon Kay is married to fellow television host Tess Daly. They tied the knot on September 2, 2003, in Bolton.

Tess Daly has presented – or co-presented – the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since 2004.

How many children does Vernon Kay have?

