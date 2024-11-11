Teen from Edinburgh to sing live on BBC Children in Need 2024 appeal show

This year, for the first time ever, the BBC Children in Need Choir will feature children and young people from across all parts of the UK who have been supported by local projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by renowned vocal coach and music arranger, Mark De Lisser, the group of 19 children and young people, will sing the anthemic Take That classic ‘Never Forget.’

One of those individuals is Beau from Edinburgh.

When she was just two years old, Beau Johnston from Edinburgh was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Throughout her life, Beau has lost her hair due to treatments and has also had to wear a helmet during break and lunchtimes, making her feel different to her peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau

Now 18, Beau has just finished her eighth course of chemo and is visually impaired with roughly 25 per cent vision. She says cancer has always been a part of her life and at times made her feel lonely and different from her friends. Because her tumour sits on her optic nerve, she can’t have any more operations without a high risk of becoming fully blind and will have to rely on chemotherapy for the rest of her life.

Beau has always loved music and it’s something that allows her to express herself, as well as helping her with her worries. At Granton Youth Mixtape Club, a BBC Children in Need supported project, Beau writes songs, makes music, and has found friends, and a band that she now performs with.

Project worker Ryan has worked closely with Beau for years, and through the Mixtape Club has provided a distraction and an outlet for her emotions. She’s now studying Law and French at Glasgow University, and regularly performs with her band Low Tide.

Mark De Lisser, Choir Master said: “Taking part in this project has been such an incredible experience. I’ve had such a brilliant time working with the children in rehearsals and getting to know their stories. They’re an inspirational group of individuals and I can’t wait to show viewers the magic we’ve been creating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mark again and have him leading our BBC Children in Need Children’s Choir this year. Bringing together children from all parts of the country from projects we’ve funded will no doubt create something quite unique and special. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

The BBC Children in Need Choir is one of the programme’s most popular features and an extremely emotive and moving moment.

The choir will be supported by children from the Halle Youth Training Choir, with the backing track recorded by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 147 projects across Scotland to the value of over £8 million, providing a range of services which support children and young people in the local area who are facing a variety of challenges, helping to make their lives lighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, Children in Need is only able to help 1 in 8 organisations who ask for funding. Money raised during the 2024 Appeal will help BBC Children in Need to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines.

Tune into BBC Scotland - The Entertainment Mix - on Thursday, 14 November to see how preparations are going for Beau. Watch Beau perform with the BBC Children in Need Choir on BBC Scotland on Friday, 15 November and BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 16 November.