Robbie Williams as a chimpanzee in 'Better Man'.

It’s not long until we’ll be able to catch a VERY unusual musical biopic.

A film that tells the story of Robbie Williams’ rollercoaster of a musical career will be in cinema soon - and there’s one aspect that has people talking.

In an unexpected move the filmmakers have decided that Robbie won’t be played by a human, but rather a realistic-looking CGI chimpanzee.

Meanwhile, all the other characters in Better Man are played by normal actors.

It seems to be a gamble that has paid off, with the film receiving critical praise at the handful of festivals it has been shown at, bagging a record 16 nominations at the 2025 AACTA Awards (Australia’s equivilent of the Oscars) and shortlisted for Best Song at the Golden Globes.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who plays Robbie Williams in Better Man?

Two people play Robbie in the film, with the singer voicing himself for much of the film - and singing the songs. Actor Jonno Davies voices the young Robbie, as well as performing as the CGI chimp using CGI motion capture.

Who plays the other members of Take That in Better Man?

The boyband are completed by the following actors:

Jake Simmance as Gary Barlow

Liam Head as Howard Donald

Jesse Hyde as Mark Owen

Chase Vollenweider as Jason Orange

Other than Jake Simmance, who you may recognise from Anatomy of a Scandal the four actors are relatively unknown Australian actors.

Who else is in the cast?

The cast of Better Man is completed by the following actors:

Steve Pemberton as Peter - Robbie’s dad

Alison Steadman as Betty - Robbie’s mum

Damon Herriman as Nigel Martin-Smith - Robbie’s manager

Raechelle Banno as Nicole Appleton

Anthony Hayes as Chris Briggs

Kate Mulvany as Janet

Frazer Hadfield as Nate

Chris Gun as Noel

Jack McMinn as Luke

Jamie Condon as Paparazzo

Why is Robbie Williams a chimpanzee in Better Man?

It seems a bold choice to portay one of Britain’s best-loved pop stars as an ape, but it comes from Robbie’s belief that he has always felt ‘less evolved’ than other people.

Director Michael Gracey also revealed in an interview that: "Quite often Rob will say, 'I'm just like a performing monkey' or 'I'm up the back like a performing monkey'.”

In short, the film is designed to show how fame makes an animal of everyone.

Is Better Man a true story?

Obviously Robbie Williams isn’t actually a chimpanzee, but most of the film is based on the true story of how the singer rose to fame as part of Take That, self destructed, then returned to become a successful solo star.

The official synopsis states: “Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.”

Of course that word ‘based’ means that there are inevitably sections which will be less than truthful for dramatic effect.