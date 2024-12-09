Golden Globe Nominations 2025: Full list and all the Scottish contenders up for trophies - including Jack Lowden
Several Scottish stars have been shortlisted for the annual Golden Globe Awards.
The annual award ceremony was first held in 1944 and had become a major part of the awards season, indicating who is likely to challenge for Oscars.
In the film categories Emilia Perez leads the way with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora (5) and The Substance (5).
The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Shogun are amongst the leading television contenders, along with Baby Reindeer, which Scottish comedian Richard Gadd both wrote and stars in.
Gadd is up for ‘Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’ and ‘Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television’, while his co-star Jessican Gunning is up for the ‘Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television’.
In the acting category he’s up against fellow-Scot Ewan McGregor, nominated for A Gentleman in Moscow.
Meanwhile, Jack Lowden is up for the ‘Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Award’ thanks to his role in spy drama Slow Horses.
And Tilda Swinton’s performance in The Room Next Door has been recogniosed in the ‘Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category’.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the awards, which will be held on Sunday, January 5.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
- “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren
- Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
- “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Television
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler, Love You
- Ali Wong, Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
There are no plans to broadcast the Golden Globes ceremony in the UK.
