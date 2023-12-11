Here is the full list of nominees for the Golden Globe awards in 2024. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the awards.

The Golden Globes announce their 2014 nominees. Cr. Getty Images.

It has been an extremely successful year for film and now awards season is in full swing with the Golden Globes announcing their nominees for the 2024 awards in Hollywood.

The year has saw several big hits at the worldwide Box Office with the battle between Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie taking the headlines in July as the two big hitters went head to head by releasing on the same day in the summer.

However, it has not only been about those two summer blockbusters with new releases such as Wonka, Maestro and Past Lives getting lots of attention in the Golden Globes after impressive releases as late as December.

It is certain to be hotly contested and we can not wait to see what is in store. Want to know who is in line to win? Here is the full list of nominations for the Golden Globes 2024 are as follows:

Best picture - drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best picture - musical or comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Cinematic and Box Office achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best stand-up comedian on television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Best television series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best television series - drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best director - motion picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay - motion picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

When is the Golden Globe awards, date for Golden Globes

As awards season dawns, the first of the big film ceremonies is the Golden Globes and the confirmed date for the Golden Globes 2024 is Sunday 7 January.

The event will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Hollywood and the 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live via streaming service Paramount+ in the UK.