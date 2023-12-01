All Sections
Best Christmas films on Netflix UK: The 10 most highly rated Xmas movies to watch on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Here are the 10 highest rated films to stream on Netflix this Christmas - from The Holiday to Klaus.

By Graham Falk
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT
Finally we have reached December, there's snow in the UK and Netflix have fired up their best Christmas classics - you can almost smell the marzipan!

Quite simply one of the best times of year to gorge on amazing warming food, cozy up on the couch with your loved ones and watch some real Christmas classics.

However, after you've watched Home Alone for the 10th time, you may want to see what else you box has to offer.

Here are the 10 most highly rated Christmas films to watch on Netflix UK in 2023 - according to highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Alien Xmas - 100%

This little known Christmas film follows an elf as he mistakes a tiny alien for a festive gift, unaware the alien plans to steal earth gravity and steal all the presents!

2. Klaus - 98%

Another excellent Netflix animation sees a bad student at the academy, a postman is sent to a frozen town in the North where he discovers a reclusive toymaker named Klaus.

3. The Holiday - 80%

This festive classic is rocking up on Netflix UK for the Christmas period and is always worth at least one watch if you want to get into the festive spirit.

4. A Christmas Prince - 73%

Oh God its so cheesy. So cheesy. We love it. When an undercover attempts to get the inside scoop on a playboy prince, she finds love and...isn't Christmas great? Everything is so great.

