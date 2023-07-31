Netflix have a great list of new and returning series to stream in August 2023.

As a new month approaches, a whole load of new Netflix content does too - and August promises to be a real hit!

While The Lincoln Lawyer and Heartstopper return for their highly anticipated second series, we also have a host of intriguing new docuseries which features the likes of Jake Paul and Tyson Fury. In short - August is going to be damn good month for Netflix UK subscribers.

Here are 10 of the best new series launching on Netflix in August and when you can see them.

1 . Heartstopper - Aug 1 This 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated LGBTQ+ drama will return to Netflix for season 2.

2 . Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child - Aug 1 The YouTuber turned boxer is one of celebrity world's most interesting characters and this Netflix series will invite viewers to look behind the curtain of Jake Paul.

3 . Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food - August 2 This true crime documentary looks at questions continue about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva. This true-crime series uncovers never been seen or heard details.

4 . The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2) - Aug 3 Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer for the second part of season 2.