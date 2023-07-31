All Sections
Best New Netflix Series 2023: 10 of the best new releases on Netflix UK in August - including Heartstopper

Netflix have a great list of new and returning series to stream in August 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:51 BST

As a new month approaches, a whole load of new Netflix content does too - and August promises to be a real hit!

While The Lincoln Lawyer and Heartstopper return for their highly anticipated second series, we also have a host of intriguing new docuseries which features the likes of Jake Paul and Tyson Fury. In short - August is going to be damn good month for Netflix UK subscribers.

Here are 10 of the best new series launching on Netflix in August and when you can see them.

1. Heartstopper - Aug 1

2. Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child - Aug 1

3. Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food - August 2

4. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2) - Aug 3

