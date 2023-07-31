Netflix’s beloved coming of age series Heartstopper will soon return to screens, bringing a little more joy and romance into the lives of fans.

Heartstopper season 2 will stream on Netflix this August.

Across social media fans have been counting down the days until the release of Heartstopper season 2.

The first season of the show, which depicts the blossoming romance between teenage boys Charlie and Nick, boasts a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes placing it among some of Netflix’s best shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name, season two of the LGBTQ+ teen drama will build on previous efforts diving deeper into the relationships between characters and providing new conflicts.

So if you can’t wait for cartoon leaves to sweep across your screen once more, here is everything you need to know about Heartstopper season 2.

Heartstopper season 2 release date

Heartstopper season 2 will be available on Netflix from Thursday 3rd August 2023.

There will be eight episodes released, each around 30 minutes long.

What is the plot of season 2?

Season one of the show mainly covers the developing relationship between Charlie, an anxious teenager who was publicly outed and bullied by his classmates, and Nick, the popular, older rugby boy.

The pair attend Truham Grammar School for Boys together, and we are also introduced to the wider cast which includes their friends Isaac, Elle, Tao, Tara and Darcy.

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (left) and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (right) in Heartstopper. Image: Rob Youngson/Netflix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season two picks up as the gang finish their A-levels, heading to Paris on a school trip. The show will focus on the growing depth of the relationship between Charlie and Nick – as well as confronting the experience of “coming out”, something which will resonate with those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition, season two will explore the possible romance between best friends Tao and Elle and new conflicts between established couple Tara and Darcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a number of new characters appearing in Heartstopper season two, alongside returning characters such as family members and antagonists, like Ben Hope, Charlie’s ex who refused to acknowledge him in public.

Heartstopper cast

The charming season one cast have all reprise their roles, with many of the actors making their on-screen debuts through the show.

Joe Locke, who portrays Charlie Spring, and Kit Connor who plays Nick Nelson will lead Heartstopper season two.

They will be joined by returning main cast members Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, William Gao as Tao Xu, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney.

Olivia Colman will appear in season 2 of Heartstopper. Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman will also appear during season two of the show as Nick’s mother, Sarah.

Also returning are supporting cast members Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh and Alan Turkington as Mr Lange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are new characters who will debut in Heartstopper season 2.

New Heartstopper season 2 cast members:

Bel Priestley will portray Elle’s new friend Naomi.

Ash Self will appear in his first on-screen role as Felix, another of Elle’s new friends.

Thibault De Montalembert will play Nick’s French father, Stephane.

Jack Barton is Nick’s older brother David.

Leila Khan won a nation-wide casting call to appear as Sahar, Elle’s friend.

Nima Taleghani will portray Truham teacher Mr Farouk.

Bradley Riches, previously an unnamed extra, will play Truham student James McEwan.

Heartstopper season 2 reviews

The first season of Heartstopper has maintained a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score – and at time of writing, season two of the show also currently has a perfect 100% score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many reviewers have praised the show's “bolder, braver” episodes while maintaining the same tenderness and joy which characterises the series.

When will Heartstopper season 3 come out?