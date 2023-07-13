All Sections
Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 23 highest rated Netflix Original films to watch on Netflix UK - including The Out-Laws

These are the 23 Netflix Originals movies rated as the best to stream on the platform.
By Graham Falk
Published 4th May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

For over a decade, Netflix has conquered the streaming market and have even managed to produce some of the best new movies via their Netflix Originals productions.

Some have even gone on to win and been nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes and more and are now a staple on any films fans diet.

But which Netflix Originals come the highest rated? We took a look at respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which are the top rated Netflix Original films that you can stream on Netflix UK right now – and here is your completed list.

When a down on her luck playwright begins to think her career may be at a standstill, she has a brainwave - become a rapper before she turns 40.

1. The Forty-Year-Old Version - 99%

When two return to Mississippi from battle in World War II, they realise they have another battle on their hands in terms of rampant racism and dealing with the consequences of war.

2. Mudbound - 97%

In this animated feature, a man goes in search of love alongside a severed hand who can't find it owner's body.

3. I Lost My Body - 97%

Roma follows the life of a live-in indigenous housekeeper of an upper-middle-class Mexican family and was nominated for the 2018 Best Picture award at the Oscars - one of Netflix's first Oscar accolades.

4. Roma - 96%

