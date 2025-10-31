Halloween is now here, which means it is the perfect time to embrace the darker side of life and pop on something scary to watch.
If you’re hoping to avoid spending your Halloween scrolling into the depths of Netflix trying to pick something to watch, we’ve taken to Rotten Tomatoes to the do the work for you.
Looking at what’s available to stream in the UK, here are 15 of the highest rated horror films on Netflix to watch this Halloween (and beyond).
1. His House (2020)
His House is one of two horror films on Netflix with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in 2020 and starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith it is about a refugee couple from South Sudan who arrive to start a new life in an English town that has evil lurking beneath the surface. | Aidan Monaghan/Netflix
2. Creep 2 (2017)
Also with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is Creep 2. A totally different type of horror, this sequel outdoes the original following Mark Duplass as Aaron, a serial killer who targets videographers. it also stars Desiree Akhavan and Karan Soni. | Contributed
3. Under the Shadow (2016)
Following closely behind is Under the Shadow, with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. This Persian language film is set in war-torn Tehran during the 1980s and follows a mother who becomes convinced that an evil spirit is attempting to possess her daughter after their building is hit by a missile. | Contributed
4. Get Out (2017)
With 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, Get Out is a horror which sparked conversation around the world. Directed by comedian Jordan Peele, it follows an African-American man spending the weekend with his white girlfriend's family for the first time, only to discover that they aren't quite what they seem. English actor Daniel Kaluuya leads the cast, which includes Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Caleb Landry Jones. | Contributed