4 . Get Out (2017)

With 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, Get Out is a horror which sparked conversation around the world. Directed by comedian Jordan Peele, it follows an African-American man spending the weekend with his white girlfriend's family for the first time, only to discover that they aren't quite what they seem. English actor Daniel Kaluuya leads the cast, which includes Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery and Caleb Landry Jones. | Contributed