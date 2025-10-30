It’s nearly Halloween, which means it’s the perfect time of year to tuck yourself up on the couch, turn the lights off and enjoy a scary movie.

The horror film has gone through a massive resurgence in recent years, with the likes of Get Out, The Witch, Midsommar and this year’s Frankenstein delivering both the scares and glowing reviews.

Of course there are many different types of film within the genre, from gross-out gore and so-called ‘torture porn’, to atmosheric slow-burn chillers and the type of ‘elevated’ horrors that have subtexts taking in everything from dementia to the loss of a child.

But sometimes you just want a film that’ll scare you stupid - and arguably the best tried-and-tested way to do that is the old fashioned jump scare.

Whether it’s a sudden loud noise, a killer jumping out of the shadows or a monster crashing through a window, these are the moments that are sure to get you hiding behind your sofa.

Thanks to the great work of the team at Where’s The Jump, we can reveal the 18 films with the most jump scares.

So, here are the best ways to get your scare on this spooky season.

1 . The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Panned by critics, 'The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia' is supposedly based on a true story about a family who moves into an old house in Georgia only to discover dark supernatural forces at work, thanks to the home's history as a stop on the Underground Railroad. It has a remarkable 32 jump scares - that's around one every three minutes. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Extraterrestrial Canadian horror scifi Extraterrestrial directed, co-produced, wrote and edited by Colin Minihan. Starring Brittany Allen it follows a group of friend battling an alien invasion. Expect to jump out of your seat an enormous 30 times in just 106 minutes. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension The Paranormal Activity franchaise can always be relied upon for a few great jump scares, but for quantity you can't beat 'The Ghost Dimension' - the sixth installment in the series and the first not to star Katie Featherston. It has 29 jumps. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Resident Evil: The Final Chapter You'll risk spilling your drink a total of 29 times watching 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'. Paul W. S. Anderson's 2012 film is the sixth and final entry in the series and sees Alice (Milla Jovovich) and friends betrayed by Albert Wesker, who gathers the forces of the Umbrella Corporation to strike against the apocalypse survivors. | Contributed Photo Sales