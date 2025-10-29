4 . 28 Days Later

Another popular horror film in the UK is ‘28 Days Later’, which is now widely considered a classic. Released in 2002 the post-apocalyptic film stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes from a coma only to find out that society has completely broken down following the outbreak of a highly-contagious virus. Despite director Danny Boyle not considering it a zombie film, it has proven highly influential on the genre and spawned several films including the recent 28 Years Later. | Contributed