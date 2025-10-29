If you’re looking for something appropriately scary to settle down and watch this Halloween, there are plenty of horror films available to watch.
But with so many streaming services and options available, sometimes it’s best to whittle down your choices first – especially if you’re not a big fan of the genre.
Looking at recent data from YouGov, which polled the British public on their favourite films, here we’ve gathered horror films with the largest percentage of positive opinions in the UK.
So without further ado, here are the 15 most popular horror films in the UK.
1. Alien
Coming in a very close first place as the UK’s most popular horror film is Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror ‘Alien’. Starring Sigourney Weaver as the iconic Ripley, this film is sent aboard a spacecraft which intercepts a distress signal and decides to investigate. | Contributed
2. The Shining
The second most popular horror film in the UK is Stanley Kubrick classic ‘The Shining’. Based on a Stephen King novel and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, this iconic psychological horror likely caused many sleepless nights among audiences.
| AFP via Getty Images
3. Psycho
In second place is Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Released in 1960, it is arguably his most famous film, and one of the earliest ever slashers. It follows a secretary on the run for stealing money from her employer as she spends the night at Bates Motel with its owner whose mother seems to have a particularly interesting mother.
| FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images
4. 28 Days Later
Another popular horror film in the UK is ‘28 Days Later’, which is now widely considered a classic. Released in 2002 the post-apocalyptic film stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes from a coma only to find out that society has completely broken down following the outbreak of a highly-contagious virus. Despite director Danny Boyle not considering it a zombie film, it has proven highly influential on the genre and spawned several films including the recent 28 Years Later. | Contributed