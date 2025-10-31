4 . Get Out (2017)

One of the few films that can be considered a genuine game-changer, Jordan Peele's 2017 modern classic 'Get Out' managed to be both a wonderfully effective shocker and a provocative examination of race relations in modern America. It sees Daniel Kaluuya star as a man visiting his girlfriend's family for the first time, when it seen becomes apparent that things are not what they first seem. It was a huge commercial success and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It's also earned a 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed