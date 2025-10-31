It’s Halloween, which means it’s the perfect time of year to tuck yourself up on the couch, turn the lights off and enjoy a scary movie.
The horror film has gone through a massive resurgence in recent years, with the likes of The Witch, Midsommar and this year’s Frankenstein delivering both the scares and glowing reviews.
Of course there are many different types of film within the genre, from gross-out gore and so-called ‘torture porn’, to atmosheric slow-burn chillers and the type of ‘elevated’ horrors that have subtexts taking in everything from dementia to the loss of a child.
However some films transcend the genre, attracting both rave reviews and big audiences - not just great horrors, but great movies fullstop.
Here are the 11 best, according to review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, to enjoy this spooky season.
1. His House (2020)
Written and directed by Remi Weekes, 'His House' is that rare thing - a film that has a perfect 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan who arrive to supposed safetly in an English town, only to discover it's riffled with evil. | Contributed
2. Under the Shadow (2016)
Second spot goes to Persian-language horror 'Under the Shadow', with a near-perfect 99 per cent rating on the Tomatometer. It sees a mum and her daughter haunted by malevolent spirit after a (cursed?) missile hits their apartment block in Tehran during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. An international co-production, it was selected as the British entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. | Contributed
3. The Wailing (2016)
South Korea has a burgeoning horror filmmaking industry which has produced a string of classics including 'The Wailing' which has attracted 99 per cent positive reviews. The 2016 film, written and directed by Na Hong-jin, sees a policeman investigating a string of murders and illnesses in a remote village. | Contributed
4. Get Out (2017)
One of the few films that can be considered a genuine game-changer, Jordan Peele's 2017 modern classic 'Get Out' managed to be both a wonderfully effective shocker and a provocative examination of race relations in modern America. It sees Daniel Kaluuya star as a man visiting his girlfriend's family for the first time, when it seen becomes apparent that things are not what they first seem. It was a huge commercial success and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It's also earned a 98 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. | Contributed