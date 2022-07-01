Are either of this week’s release worth going to see? Join The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic, who give you the lowdown on the week’s big cinematic releases.

For those new to the show, our film vodcast is presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, as we discuss which films we’ve seen this week, as we give our thoughts on what films are hot – or not, before picking apart our topic of the week.

The Scotsman film podcast react to cinema's new releases Nitram and Elvis, while we choose our best five movies of 2022 so far. Credit: Getty Images

And luckily for you viewers, this week is an extra special episode, as we count down are favourite films in 2022 so far to celebrate first six months as a show!

I have handed two films 10/10 already in 2022 – but which will win out as the ultimate film of the year so far? Elsewhere Dave is approaching close to 75 films seen already – but which five are going to be given the heralded pride of place in his top five?

"Odd-looking prosthetic make-up make for a surprisingly poor display”

Last week’s show saw us discuss our views on long awaited horror The Black Phone, whereas Dave reacted to Adam Sandler’s to form in Netflix hit Hustle.

Starring Ethan Hawke as an all new horror creep, known simply as ‘The Grabber’, the Blumhouse horror received a glowing review from myself, owing to some phenomenal cast performances and a superb combination of Stand By Me with added Babadook/Pennywise villain thrown in for good measure.

However, our attention turns to Baz Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby) and his highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic, known simply as ‘Elvis.’

Starring Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) as the King of rock and roll, the film charts his rise to fame, as the music icon maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic and controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course two decades.

Hotly tipped for an Oscar nomination, Butler sparkles in the role of Presley, although Tom Hanks performance as Parker leaves a lot to be desired, with a strange take on the Colonel’s accent and odd-looking prosthetic make-up make for a surprisingly poor display from the American acting legend.

Is Elvis a hit or a miss? Have a watch, as we give our full, honest opinion on a film we both had looked forward to for some time.

Cannes Film Festival award winner

On the other side of the fence, controversial drama ‘Nitram’ gets its first review after this week’s Cineworld unlimited screening.

The Australian biographical psychological drama film sees an award winning performance from Caleb Landry Jones (The Dead Don’t Die) as ‘Nitram’, based on convicted mass shooter Martin Bryant, who murdered 35 people and injured 23 others in the 1996 Port Arthur massacre – still one of the world's deadliest shooting sprees.

‘Nitram’ revolves around the life and behaviours of the intellectually disabled young man and the events leading to his involvement in the massacre in Tasmania, Australia.

An uncomfortable watch, it was largely criticised in Tasmania due to the tragic nature of the real life events, however, Landry Jones’ performance and the film’s impact was widely praised at the Cannes Film Festival, where the movie won several awards – but how did we feel after seeing the film for the first time this week?

