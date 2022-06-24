It is an unusual summer season at the cinema, with a number of horror hits – including Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated new film ‘Nope’ set to hit screens during the warmer month – and The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic will be with you the whole way through to pick apart the summer of horror, starting today.

For those new to the show, our film vodcast is presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, as we discuss which films we’ve seen this week, as we give our thoughts on what films are hot – or not, before picking apart our topic of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We came roaring back last week, with a bunch of film reviews and reactions.

The Black Phone is released in cinemas this week. Credit: Blumhouse Productions

Top Gun: Maverick got a huge thumbs up, as I rated it the best film of the year so far, while we asked the makers of the dinosaur franchise Jurassic World to the leave the franchise in the past after a horrendous viewing of the latest dino-filled sequel ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ There was also special praise for the amazing Jessie Buckley and her superb work in body-horror ‘Men.’

And while Dave and myself have only seen two new films this week – both are ones we have dug right into to give you an overview of what you should go and see next.

The first of summer’s highly anticipated horror blockbuster to hit the big screen this week was The Black Phone, the latest jump-athon to the brought to the big screen by the, almost always, excellent Blumhouse Productions.

Starring A-lister Ethan Hawke as a creepy child killer, known simple as ‘The Grabber’, The Black Phone was previewed in Cineworld last weekend, and has had audiences purring with excitement.

Directed by Scott Derrickson (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister), the supernatural horror introduces ‘The Grabber’, a masked killer who abducts children and locks them in a soundproof room.

However, things turn otherworldly when the antagonist – played by Hawke – kidnaps his sixth victim, an intelligent 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw.

Like the killer’s other victims, the abducted child is thrown into a secluded basement, however, when a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, the boy discovers he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims and they attempt to help Finney escape a similar fate.

Meanwhile, the latest sport hit – Netflix’s Hustle – sees the legendary Adam Sandler make a triumphant return to form as an NBA coach determined to achieve his dreams.

Sandler, who plays Stanley Sugarmer, is often down on his luck but sees his life transform when he discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past.

He then takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to America without his team's approval. Against the odds, Stanley and Bo have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Want to listen to some previous episodes?

There are plenty more 30+ minute episodes to dig into if you enjoy this week’s show, and we have included a small list of them below – feel free to binge listen at your will.