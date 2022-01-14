Once again, media giant Netflix dominated the streaming world in 2021, with a number of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films exclusive to the subscription service.

With a host of hit TV shows and films which starred some of the world’s biggest movie stars, tuning into some of the most addictive content on the planet is ready for viewers at the touch of a button.

And Netflix produced comedies are some of the most watched content on the platform, with a stack of laugh out loud film sure to tickle your funny bones.

But, which comedy is most likely to get you giggling this evening?

Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s highest rated comedy films and see which one takes your fancy.

1. Deidre and Laney Rob a Train Deidre and Laney Rob a Train sees two sisters turn to robbery when they hit hard times after their Mother is arrested. Rated at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Paddleton Part comedy, part drama, Paddleton sees how two misfit neighbours can come together for the greater good when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

3. I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) makes his directorial debut in hilarious, yet dark, comedy/drama I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore, which sees a depressed women get burgled and set off with her oddball neighbour (Elijah Wood) to find the culprits.

4. Dumplin Dumplin stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle McDonald as as 'plus-size', teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her Mother's pageant as a means of protest. Rated at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.