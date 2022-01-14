Once again, media giant Netflix dominated the streaming world in 2021, with a number of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films exclusive to the subscription service.
With a host of hit TV shows and films which starred some of the world’s biggest movie stars, tuning into some of the most addictive content on the planet is ready for viewers at the touch of a button.
And Netflix produced comedies are some of the most watched content on the platform, with a stack of laugh out loud film sure to tickle your funny bones.
But, which comedy is most likely to get you giggling this evening?
Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s highest rated comedy films and see which one takes your fancy.