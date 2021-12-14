Streaming service Netflix has enjoyed another monumental year, with a number of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films exclusive to the streaming service.
While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.
And though restrictions have been loosened now, those of us who love a Netflix binge are still glued to our accounts.
So, what is your next film you’ll be watching? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched films this year and see which one takes your fancy.