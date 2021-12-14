Streaming service Netflix has enjoyed another monumental year, with a number of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films exclusive to the streaming service.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

And though restrictions have been loosened now, those of us who love a Netflix binge are still glued to our accounts.

So, what is your next film you’ll be watching? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched films this year and see which one takes your fancy.

1. Red Notice Dwayne Johnson is the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley, Gal Gadot is the world’s most wanted art thief “The Bishop” and Wrexham FC chairman Ryan Reynolds is the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth in Red Notice, Netflix's most watched movie of the year. Photo: Frank Masi Photo Sales

2. Army Of The Dead Like zombie films? Like heist films? Then try Army Of The Dead. A heist film set in a zombie apocalypse. Photo: © 2021 Netflix Photo Sales

3. Fatherhood Comedian Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world, being a Dad, in Netflix original Fatherhood. Photo: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX © 2021 Photo Sales

4. The Guilty Jake Gyllenhaal stars as A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty in The Guilty as he scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations -- and reckonings. Remake of the Danish original. Photo: NETFLIX © 2021 Photo Sales