Netflix screening some killer horror on its platform currently.

Best horror films on Netflix 2022: 10 of best scary movies, as per Rotten Tomatoes

Want to start the new year with the best scares? Here are the best horror films currently streaming on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Monday, 10th January 2022, 6:33 pm

Halloween may have been over months ago, but for horror fans, the scares never really end – and why should it, with streaming giant Netflix offering up a host of scary movies for our viewing pleasure.

Whether you’re looking for flesh tearing zombies, spooky ghost tales or sheer horror suspense, Netflix has it all, with a list of highly rated movies sure to scare the living daylights out of you.

Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix subscription, looking to find that perfect scary flick that suits your taste, take a look at our list of some the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. His House

Rated at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, His House is a huge hit with horror fans.

2. Creep 2

It's perhaps worth watching the first, but going by Rotten Tomatoes rankings, Creep 2 is superior to the original. The film is a found footage psychological horror which is guaranteed to creep you out!

3. Hush

Hush follows a deaf writer as she fights for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window. Rated at 93% n Rotten Tomatoes.

4. 1922

Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, 1922 sees farmer conspires to murder his wife for monetary gain, and convinces his teen son to participate. A 91% hit on Rotten Tomatoes.

