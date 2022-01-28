Looking for some laughs on Netflix tonight? Photo credit: Netflix

Best comedy film on Netflix: Here are 10 of the funniest films produced by Netflix, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Need a belly laugh? Here are 10 of the best comedies on streaming site Netflix, according to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 28th January 2022, 10:51 am

Netflix have dominated the streaming world once again in the last 12 months, with subscribers of us loving their impressive list of blockbuster films and bingeable TV shows exclusive to the service.

With a host of hit TV shows and films which starred some of the world’s biggest movie stars, tuning into some of the most addictive content on the planet is ready for viewers at the touch of a button.

And Netflix produced comedies are some of the most watched content on the platform, with a stack of laugh out loud film sure to tickle your funny bones.

But, which comedy is most likely to get you giggling this evening?

Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s highest rated comedy films and see which one takes your fancy.

Best films on Netflix UK 2021: Here are the 10 most watched movies on Netflix

Best new films on Netflix 2022: Here are 10 films new to Netflix UK in January

Best horror films on Netflix 2022: 10 of best scary movies, as per Rotten Tomatoes

1. Deidre and Laney Rob a Train

Deidre and Laney Rob a Train sees two sisters turn to robbery when they hit hard times after their Mother is arrested. Rated at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: Fred Hayes

Photo Sales

2. Paddleton

Part comedy, part drama, Paddleton sees how two misfit neighbours can come together for the greater good when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Photo: Patrick Wymore

Photo Sales

3. I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore

Macon Blair (Blue Ruin, Green Room) makes his directorial debut in hilarious, yet dark, comedy/drama I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore, which sees a depressed women get burgled and set off with her oddball neighbour (Elijah Wood) to find the culprits.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Dumplin

Dumplin stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle McDonald as as 'plus-size', teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her Mother's pageant as a means of protest. Rated at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3