Here are 10 Christmas traditions you'll only find in Scotland.
Here are 10 Christmas traditions you'll only find in Scotland.

Christmas in Scotland: 10 things only Scottish people do at Christmas - including Ginger Cordial

Here are 10 things you'll only see in Scotland at Christmas!

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
 Comment

Christmas traditions eh? Some of them are shared the world over. Santa Claus coming down the chimney, a festive film on the TV on Christmas eve and leaving Rudolph a carrot.

However, in Scotland, some things we do a little differently. What is your Christmas tradition?

We asked our readers via our Facebook page what Scottish Christmas traditions they do every single year to create the ultimate list of 10 traditions you'll only see in Scotland!

Did your tradition make the list?

1. Getting an orange in your sock

2. Giving Santa a dram with a shortbread

3. Looking forward to Hogmanay!

4. The Broons and Oor Wullie annuals

