His role in Saltburn has become the talk of TikTok and the internet - but what are Barry Keoghan's top 10 films?

It has been a film that has shocked, delighted and disgusted audiences across the globe but there is no doubting that Saltburn has become one of the most notorious films of the past 12 months.

Starring Barry Keoghan in the lead role, the Irish actor has also found himself the talk of tinsel town as cinemagoers lavish praise on his performance as Oliver Quick. However, Keoghan has been carving out a reputation to be proud of for a long time with a host of highly rated hits already on his CV despite just turning 31.

If you're new to the outstanding talents of the Summerhill native though, here are his top 10 films ever made - according to highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1 . The Banshees Of Inisherin - 96% A film that was flooded with Oscar nominations in 2023, The Banshees Of Inisherin saw Keoghan take on the role of abused young boy Dominic Kearney in this black comedy from Martin McDonagh. Photo: Press Association Images Photo Sales

2 . The Shadow Of Violence - 94% Playing the role of Dympna, Keoghan turns bleach blonde for this film which focuses on one man's struggle with divided loyalties. Photo Sales

3 . 71' - 94% Keoghan plays the role of Sean Bannon in '71, a film which follows a young British soldier as he is accidentally abandoned by his unit following a riot on the deadly streets of Belfast. Photo Sales