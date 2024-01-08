It's one of the most talked-about films of the last year, but is Saltburn a psychological drama or a full-on horror film.

Barry Keoghan plays Oliver in Saltburn. He's undoubtedly not a nice character, but could he actually be a creature of the night?

Few people who have seen British director Emerald Fennell's second film 'Saltburn' will forget it - whether they loved it or hated it (and it seems to be roughtly 50-50 at the moment).

The divisive film has provoked much discussion, particularly since being released on streaming service Amazon Prime, being likened to a combination of 'The Talented Mr Ripley' and 'Brideshead Revisted'.

One of the wilder theories is that it's actually a vampire film, with Barry Keoghan's character Oliver the bloodsucker that drains the wealthy family who live in the country pile that gives the film its name.

It's something that has been at least partially confirmed by the director herself, during an interview with PA at the film's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

She revealed: “Certainly metaphorically it is a vampire film. It is about what we do when we’re completely besotted with something or someone.

“And I hope it’s part of the classic Gothic tradition where love and hate are very, very close together.”

But could it be more than just a metaphor? Here are nine reasons why Oliver could be an actual vampire (or at least a type of vampire...).

Oliver says he's a vampire

Whether it's a pretty straightforward admission, or simply an off colour joke, when Venetia reveals that it's her time of the month - and hence it may not be the ideal time to be intimate - Oliver says "you're lucky I'm a vampire". Is he hiding in plain sight?

A taste for blood

After the aforementioned scene with Venetia Oliver is seen taking a bath with blood all around the mouth - and doesn't exactly look sad about it.

And other bodily fluids

In the now notorious 'bath scene' Oliver shows he can gain strength from bodily fluids other than blood. We'll say no more here.

The need for an invite

Oliver's twisty schemes are only made possible due to the fact that the owners of Saltburn invite him in. Famously vampires are unable to enter a property to do their evil business without an explicit invite. In a wider context he also has to trick his way into being invited into Felix's world of wealth - it's not a case of simply walking up to him and starting a conversation.

He comes out at night

While Oliver certainly doesn't seem to mind a bit of sunbathing, throught the film he seems to become most powerful at night - it's when he seems to be at his most convincing, confident and charming.

A hypnotic presence

Vampires are able to hypnotise their prey - something that Oliver seems to be able to do to with all the Catton clan at will (particularly at night).

A grave situation

In another contoversial scene Oliver is seen acting in an unusual manner at the grave of his friend Felix. It seems that death is no barrier to his appetites - just as vampires do not see death as being the end of anything.

A terrible appetite

Oliver has no real choice but to dispose of Felix as he has clearly been found out. But he then continues to 'feed' on Oliver's family just for the sport, seemingly enjoying taking his time and sating his appetite for death at his own leisure. He also flat-out refuses to leave even when asked - you can't recind an invitation to a vampire.

There are different types of vampire