BAFTA TV Awards 2024: All the nominations in full - including David Tennant and Brian Cox
Set to be presented at a ceremony on Sunday, May 12, the Bafta Television Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and celebrate the best of the small screen over the past 12 months.
Leading the way is royal drama The Crown, which has been shortlisted in eight categories, followed by seven nominations for sci-fi series Black Mirror - specifically the 1970s-set Demon 79 episode.
Spy saga Slow Horses and crime dramas The Sixth Commandment and Happy Valley have six nominations apiece.
And there's plenty of Scottish interest, with Brian Cox up for best leading actor for Succession, Jack Lowden nominated for best supporting actor for Slow Horses, and David Tennant shortlisted for male performance in a comedy programme for Good Omens.
Meanwhile Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor is up for the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment award, and Lorraine Kelly has received a Special Award for her contribution to television over a long career.
Here are the nominations in full.
Drama series
The Gold (BBC One) Happy Valley (BBC One) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Top Boy (Netflix)
Limited drama
Best Interests (BBC One) Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix) The Long Shadow (ITV1) The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
International
The Bear (Disney+) Beef (Netflix) Class Act (Netflix) The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) Love & Death (ITVX) Succession (Sky Atlantic)
Leading actress
Anjana Vassan, Black Mirror (Netflix) Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX) Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One) Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)
Leading actor
Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic) Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix) Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix) Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max) Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One) Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)
Female performance in a comedy programme
Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4) Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney+) Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic) Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney+) Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Male performance in a comedy programme
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One) David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video) Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One) Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix) Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max) Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three)
Supporting actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One) Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End of The World (Disney+) Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)
Supporting actress
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic) Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix) Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)
Entertainment performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1) Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave) Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One) Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One) Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs… (Sky Max)
Scripted comedy
Big Boys (Channel 4) Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One) Extraordinary (Disney+) Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)
Specialist factual
Chimp Empire (Netflix) The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+) Forced Out (Sky Documentaries) White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)
Reality and constructed factual
Banged Up (Channel 4) Married at First Sight (E4) My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1) Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)
Current affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville (BBC Two) Putin Vs The West (BBC Two) Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4) The Shamima Begum Story
Entertainment programme
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV) Later with Jools Holland (BBC Two) Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC One) Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Comedy entertainment programme
The Graham Norton Show (BBC One) Late Night Lycett (Channel 4) Rob & Romesh Vs … (Sky Max) Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Short film
Mobility (BBC Three) The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer) Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice) Where It Ends (BBC Three)
Factual Entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC One) The Dog House (Channel 4) Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5) Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)
Factual series
Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries) Evacuation (Channel 4) Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland (BBC Two)
Live event
The Coronation Concert (BBC One) Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One) Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News) Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)
Single documentary
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries) Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) Hatton (Sky Crime) Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris (Netflix)
Soap
Casualty (BBC One) Eastenders (BBC One) Emmerdale (ITV1)
Sport
Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1) MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 (BBC One) Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)
Daytime
Loose Women and Men (ITV1) Lorraine (ITV1) Make It At Market (BBC One) Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing (Netflix) Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor (BBC One) Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic) The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4) Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)
