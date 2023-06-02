With season six on its way, we’re looking at the episodes of the dystopian anthology series you should be rewatching.
Loved by audiences and critics alike, to date there have been 22 episodes and an interactive film of Charlie Brooker’s genre-fluid show.
Originally broadcast on Channel 4, Netflix have not taken over the franchaise, with the sixth series arriving on June 15 preceded by a special screening of first episode ‘Demon 79’ in London.
Since the first episode was broadcast in 2011 it has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie on three consecutive occasions for ‘San Junipero’, ‘USS Callister’ and ‘Bandersnatch’.
Here are the 11 episodes that are rated highest on entertainment website iMDb.
1. White Christmas
Starring Jon Hamm, Rafe Spall, and Oona Chaplin, White Christmas is the highest-rated episode of Black Mirror. A one-off Christmas special broadcast in 2014, it comprises three interconnected tales of technology run amok during the Christmas season - told by two men at a remote outpost in a frozen wilderness. Photo: Channel 4
2. Hang The DJ
Episode four of season four takes second spot. Starring Georgina Campbell and Joe Cole, Hang The DJ is set in a world where a popular dating program puts an expiration date on all relationships. Photo: Channel 4
3. Black Museum
The final episode of season four takes the last podium position. An anthology within an anthology, is sees a woman enters the titular museum where the proprietor tells stories relating to the artifacts. The cast includes Douglas Hodge and Letitia Wright. Photo: Channel 4
4. The Entire History of You
Starring recent Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker, The Entire History Of You was the third and final episode of the first season of Black Mirror. It is set in a future where everybody has a memory implant that records everything they do, see and hear. You may never forget a face again - but at what cost? Photo: Channel 4