Since making his professional stage debut in the National Theatre of Scotland's critically acclaimed play 'Black Watch' in 2010, Jack Lowden has become a major star.

Born in Essex, Jack Lowden grew up in the Borders village of Oxton and was educated at Earlston High School.

He was just 10 when his parents enrolled him in Edinburgh's Scottish Youth Theatre and his first break came when he was cast in an Irn Bru advert, before he won the lead role in the revival of smash hit play Black Watch which toured the UK and the USA to huge acclaim.

Since then he's made a string of feature films, while continuning to appear in theatre productions and taking television roles.

His career to date has earned him a Olivier Award and two Scottish Bafta Awards.

This week saw him return to television screens for the third series of spy drama Slow Horses, acting opposite Gary Oldman.

Here are all 13 feature films he's starred in to date.

1 . U Want Me 2 Kill Him? Jack Lowden's first big screen role was as Henry in this true story about a teenage boy's descent into the dangerous world of the Internet and the harrowing consequences of his actions. Photo Sales

2 . '71 The first time most cinema-goers saw Lowden was in '71. He played opposite Jack O'Connell in the tense story of a young British soldier who is accidentally abandoned by his unit following a riot on the deadly streets of 1970s Belfast. Photo Sales

3 . Tommy's Honour Jack Lowden's first leading role came in Tommy's Honour, which opened the Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2016. Jason Connery (son of Sean) directed the drama about Tommy Morris Junior (Lowden) and his father Tommy Morris Senior (Peter Mullen), who were instrumental in founding the modern game of golf in Scotland. Photo Sales

4 . A United Kingdom Lowden played British politician Tony Benn in Amma Asante's critically acclaimed A United Kindon. Also starring David Oyelowo and Rosumund Pike, it tells the story of the political fallout that occurred when King Seretse Khama of Botswana married a white British woman. Photo Sales