Here are 4 athletes who became actors - including Scotland's own Sean Connery
From Arnold Schwarzenegger to industry powerhouses such as Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, there are plenty of stars in Hollywood who didn’t set out to become actors.
But just as actors work to entertain, sportspeople are tasked with performing to the best of their abilities – often in front of large audiences.
It’s perhaps why so many athletes have made the leap from sports to cinema, with Conor McGregor the latest to join their ranks. The Irish mixed martial artist and boxer has made his feature film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House, a modern reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic.
With Road House set to begin streaming on Prime Video from Thursday, March 21, here are 4 athletes who turned their talents from sports to acting.
Jason Statham
Before he was one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, Jason Statham was a professional diver. Having missed the cut during trials for the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, he represented England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, Statham finished in eighth, tenth and eleventh in the events he participated in. He has credited his brief stint as an athlete for his “focus” in acting.
Vinnie Jones
One of the UK’s most well known examples of a professional athlete who became an actor is Vinnie Jones. Having played football professionally for teams including Wimbledon, Chelsea and Sheffield United, he made his acting debut in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels – alongside Jason Statham. He has since appeared in films and TV shows from Snatch and X-Men: The Last Stand to MacGyver and The Gentlemen
Eric Cantona
Another footballer who took up acting once off the pitch is Manchester United legend Eric Cantona. He made his English film debut across from Cate Blanchett in 1998 period drama Elizabeth, and has appeared in various French and international productions since. Most notably, he starred as himself in Ken Loach’s 2009 tragicomedy Looking For Eric which follows a depressed postman who is hallucinating Cantona.
Sean Connery
While he is undoubtedly best known as James Bond before his acting career took off Sean Connery worked a variety of jobs and even competed as a bodybuilder. Though his bodybuilding career didn’t take off, he was also a keen footballer who had played for Bonnyrigg Rose as a junior. However, while playing against a local team on tour with stage production South Pacific, Connery was approached by Matt Busby. Then scouting for Manchester United, Busby, offered him a £25-a-week contract – which he turned down. Connery later admitted “it turned out to be one of my more intelligent moves”.
