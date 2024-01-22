The Manchester United great will be making his Scottish singing debut later this year.

Eric Cantona performing at London's Bloomsbury Theatre last year.

He may be known as one of the finest footballers to every play the game, but French legend Eric Cantona is a man of many talents.

Not content with taking on well-received acting roles in the likes of 'Looking For Eric', 'Elizabeth' and 'The Salvation', King Eric is now trying his hand at music - releasing an EP and playing a handful of gigs last year.

He's now released a number of tour dates for 2024 and there's good news for Scottish fans - with two shows north of the border.

Here's what we know - and how to get your hands on tickets.

What's the tour all about?

The publicity material for the gigs states: "Globally celebrated icon Eric Cantona makes his return to the stage following his debut sold-out tour in 2023, which saw Cantona take to stage solo with just himself and a modest piano and a cello; stamping his mark on new artistic heights and musical endeavours."

When does Eric Cantona play Scotland?

Eric Cantona has announced two Scottish gigs as part of an eight date UK and Ireland 2024 tour.

He will play Glasgow's O2 Academy on Friday, April 12, with doors at 7pm.

He will then play Aberdeen's Music Hall on Saturday, April 13, with doors at 7pm.

Will there be any support?

No support has been announced for the gigs, but expect at least one other act to be playing on the bill - watch this space.

How can I get tickets to see Eric Cantona's Scottish gigs?

The tickets go on sale on Friday, January 26, at 10am on Ticketmaster here. His previous gigs all sold out so it's worth making sure you are logged into your Ticketmaster account (or create one) ahead of the sale.

Is there a presale?

Customers of O2 will be able to buy tickets two days early on Wednesday, January 23, at 10am, via the O2 Priority app and website. Just pop your mobile phone number in and they'll send you a code to access them.

So, if you don't use O2 for your mobile phone contract it might be worth asking around to see if any of your friends do.

What will Eric Cantona be singing?

If you thing that Eric will be playing mainly cover versions, you'd be very wrong - he's be playing his own compositions sung in both English and French.