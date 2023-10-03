Five David Beckham film cameos to watch before Netflix's Beckham documentary including King Arthur

From films being named after him (Bend It Like Beckham) to his very own Netflix documentary series we’ve decided to take a look at a ‘hobby’ of his: acting.

Here are five films featuring David Beckham, including The Man from UNCLE and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Beckham has appeared in several Hollywood films. Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released in 2017, this Guy Ritchie action-adventure film about the Arthurian legend saw David Beckham making a brief cameo appearance as the scarred guard, Trigger. Actually exchanging a few lines of dialogue with star Charlie Hunnam, he is able to show off his limited acting skills.

The Man from UNCLE

Once more appearing in his friend Guy Ritchie’s film, this time David Beckham portrays a Russian projectionist in The Man From UNCLE. The 2015 film was set to be the beginning of a new series of films starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer, however a poor box office performance robbed us of seeing Beckham’s spy backstory.

Goal!

Appropriately, David Beckham’s first film cameo was in the Goal film series. Appearing as himself in Goal! The Dream Begins and Goal! II: Living the Dream, which follows the journey of a young footballer breaking into the game, other cameos include Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane alongside those such as Sven-Göran Eriksson.

Bend It Like Beckham

Bend It Like Beckham was perhaps the film to start David Beckham’s film career, and the man himself doesn’t even appear in it. Released in 2002 and directed by Gurinder Chadha, Beckham was in talks to make a brief appearance throughout the film, however due to scheduling issues he was unable to manage. Instead he went on to give permission for his name to be used in the title.

Deadpool 2