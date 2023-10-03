Five David Beckham film cameos to watch before Netflix's Beckham documentary including King Arthur
From films being named after him (Bend It Like Beckham) to his very own Netflix documentary series we’ve decided to take a look at a ‘hobby’ of his: acting.
Here are five films featuring David Beckham, including The Man from UNCLE and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Released in 2017, this Guy Ritchie action-adventure film about the Arthurian legend saw David Beckham making a brief cameo appearance as the scarred guard, Trigger. Actually exchanging a few lines of dialogue with star Charlie Hunnam, he is able to show off his limited acting skills.
The Man from UNCLE
Once more appearing in his friend Guy Ritchie’s film, this time David Beckham portrays a Russian projectionist in The Man From UNCLE. The 2015 film was set to be the beginning of a new series of films starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer, however a poor box office performance robbed us of seeing Beckham’s spy backstory.
Goal!
Appropriately, David Beckham’s first film cameo was in the Goal film series. Appearing as himself in Goal! The Dream Begins and Goal! II: Living the Dream, which follows the journey of a young footballer breaking into the game, other cameos include Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane alongside those such as Sven-Göran Eriksson.
Bend It Like Beckham
Bend It Like Beckham was perhaps the film to start David Beckham’s film career, and the man himself doesn’t even appear in it. Released in 2002 and directed by Gurinder Chadha, Beckham was in talks to make a brief appearance throughout the film, however due to scheduling issues he was unable to manage. Instead he went on to give permission for his name to be used in the title.
Deadpool 2
When it came time for Deadpool 2 to be released, the film called upon the help of several celebrities for a series of trailers including David Beckham. In the first Deadpool film, Ryan Reynolds’ character makes fun of the way Beckham speaks. In apology, the filmmakers allowed Beckham to get his own back at the star listing a series of his worst films in a short but entertaining clip.
