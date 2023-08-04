What are the best-selling game consoles of all time?
Following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Nintendo Switch has cemented its place among the best selling consoles of all time.
From film and TV adaptations of games such as The Last of Us and Gran Turismo to calls for esports to be added to school curriculums, the popularity of video games is only on the rise.
The massive success of consoles such as the Nintendo Switch only further prove this. The Switch has become the third best-selling video game console of all time, beating out competition from Microsoft and Sony, and being boosted even further with the release of games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
And with rumours that Nintendo will soon retire the console, where does the Switch sit among the best-selling video game consoles of all time?