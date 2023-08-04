What are the best-selling game consoles of all time?

Following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Nintendo Switch has cemented its place among the best selling consoles of all time.

From film and TV adaptations of games such as The Last of Us and Gran Turismo to calls for esports to be added to school curriculums, the popularity of video games is only on the rise.

The massive success of consoles such as the Nintendo Switch only further prove this. The Switch has become the third best-selling video game console of all time, beating out competition from Microsoft and Sony, and being boosted even further with the release of games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

And with rumours that Nintendo will soon retire the console, where does the Switch sit among the best-selling video game consoles of all time?

1 . PlayStation 2 (PS2) The PS2 was originally released in 2000, with Sony continuing to produce the console until 2013. During its lifetime, more than 158.7 million units sold. Photo Sales

2 . Nintendo DS There were several models released under the Nintendo DS family which is perhaps why the console is in second place. Another early 2000s release the DS sold 154.02 million units and even more games for the device. Photo Sales

3 . Nintendo Switch Since its release in 2017, the Switch has been significant for a number of reasons. It is the third best selling console of all time, with more than 129.53 million units sold. Photo Sales

4 . Game Boy Including sales of the original Game Boy and the Game Boy colour, Nintendo sold more than 118.69 million units of this handheld following its 1989 release. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7