The third series of Netflix’s The Witcher will be the last outing for Henry Cavill as the broody outcast monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, before he is replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the magical monster slayer Geralt, alongside Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan), mage Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and bard Jaskier (Joey Batey).

Across three series of the Netflix adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s gritty fantasy epic, Geralt has fought leshys, kikimora, bruxa and a basilisk all while trying to save the world. The end of the current series will mark the end of Cavill’s involvement.

Here are five alternative series you can stream right now to get a fresh fantasy fix.

1) His Dark Materials (BBC iPlayer)

Adapting Philip Pullman's fantastical satire of organised faith - a modern-day Paradise Lost - for the small screen was a daunting prospect but one HBO and the BBC delivered with aplomb. Dafne Keen stars alongside Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy as Lyra, a remarkable girl whose foresight and precociousness put her at the heart of a war spanning many worlds.

2) House of the Dragon (Max/NowTV)

HBO’s Game of Thrones ushered in a new era of mainstream fantasy storytelling. It ended on low note and hopes for prequel House of the Dragon, a tale of palace intrigue and dynastic violence, were similarly so. Thankfully, the creators have rekindled the early magic of the original.

3) Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

Dungeons and Dragons is bigger than ever, thanks in part to Critical Role, a weekly live-streamed actual play series. A crowdfunding event to turn the series into an animated special snowballed into a multi-million dollar triumph. Sharp, violent and often uncouth, it’s a wild ride.

4) Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Whilst it has failed to live up to the triumphant standards set by Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, Rings of Power has given Middle Earth fans another sprawling story to get their teeth in to. The series charts the rise of Sauron through the eyes of Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit.

5) Castlevania (Netflix)