The British actor has built up a reputation as one of the best actors in Hollywood since first breaking onto the scene with roles in Harry Potter and Twilight.
Whilst many recognised him from his roles in those two popular franchises, ‘R Patz’ has featured in numerous critically acclaimed movies over the few years, with many critics and film fans hailing the heartthrob as far more than just as former glitter-laden vamp adored by Twilight loving teens, and instead becoming one of cinema’s leading lights.
His biggest role to date could shoot him even further into stardom, as he takes over the covering Batman suit from Christian Bale in Matt Reeves new blockbuster The Batman.
However, if you’re not familiar with Pattinson recent work, take a look at which films are his highest rated on streaming sites Netflix and Amazon Prime below.