The British actor has built up a reputation as one of the best actors in Hollywood since first breaking onto the scene with roles in Harry Potter and Twilight.

Whilst many recognised him from his roles in those two popular franchises, ‘R Patz’ has featured in numerous critically acclaimed movies over the few years, with many critics and film fans hailing the heartthrob as far more than just as former glitter-laden vamp adored by Twilight loving teens, and instead becoming one of cinema’s leading lights.

His biggest role to date could shoot him even further into stardom, as he takes over the covering Batman suit from Christian Bale in Matt Reeves new blockbuster The Batman.

However, if you’re not familiar with Pattinson recent work, take a look at which films are his highest rated on streaming sites Netflix and Amazon Prime below.

1. The Lighthouse Pattinson's most critically acclaimed movie of all time is The Lighthouse, which is available to watch on both Netflix and Amazon Prime. The film sees two lighthouse keepers haunted by strange and mysterious visions. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. High Life Robert Pattinson stars as Monte in High Life, which follows a space mission that goes wrong and he must find ways to save his daughter and himself. Available to watch on Amazon Prime (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photo: Nicholas Hunt Photo Sales

3. Good Time Available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime, Good TIme sees Pattinson stars as Connie Nikas who sees his younger brother Nick is arrested and sent to prison when a robbery goes wrong. Desperate to free him, Connie does everything he can to pay Nick's bail. Photo: Dia Dipasupil Photo Sales

4. The Lost City Of Z Pattinson stars alongside Tom Holland as part of a family which follow a British explorer who takes on daring journey to the heart of the Amazon rainforest in search of a mysterious city. Photo: Rich Fury Photo Sales