Olly Alexander has released his new single Dizzy, which he will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will compete for the UK during the international singing competition in Malmo, Sweden, in May, following the country’s victory at the 2023 contest with the song Tattoo by Loreen.

What is Dizzy about?

Alexander said he and British producer Danny L Harle were inspired to write the song by music from the 1980s they love, including from London pop duo Erasure, British DJ Adamski and the Pet Shop Boys.

“I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word Dizzy because it just popped into my head and I liked it,” he said.

“I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’. So the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.”

Alexander said he shared the belief that “music should transport you somewhere magical” and that the pair “wanted to describe this magical place in the song”.

Olly Alexander attending An Audience With Kylie at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. Picture: PA

“A place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop,” he said. “We took the feeling of dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.”

How can I listen to Dizzy?

The music video for the song, which was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, was released at 8am on Friday.

The single, which will be the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision in Malmo, can be listened to here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLNUj7kvn2w

Who is Olly Alexander?

Alexander has previously scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums with his band Years & Years.

He has also starred in a number of TV programmes, including the seventh series of teen drama Skins and It’s A Sin on Channel 4, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Pop singer Mae Muller represented the UK last year at the Eurovision Song Contest, held at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and came second-to-last with I Wrote A Song.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?

The two Eurovision semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One on May 7 and 9, while the grand final will take place on May 11.

What are the Eurovision odds?

Croatia is leading the odds with many bookmakers to win Eurovision as of Friday, with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna priced at 4.5/1 with Bet365, William Hill and Skybet.

Ukraine, which won the contest in 2022, but was unable to host, leading to the UK stepping in with Liverpool as the host city, is second favourites at 5/1 with Bet365 with the song alyona alyona & Jerry Heil by singers Teresa & Maria.

Iceland is third in the betting, with Italy and Belgium rounding out the top five.